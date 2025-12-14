DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India script history, clinch maiden Squash World Cup title

India script history, clinch maiden Squash World Cup title

Triumph also makes India only the fourth country after Australia, England and Egypt to win the Squash World Cup title

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 11:18 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Abhay Singh in action during the SDAT Squash World Cup 2025, in Chennai. PTI
Advertisement

India scripted history, clinching its maiden Squash World Cup title to become the first Asian country to achieve the feat after overwhelming Hong Kong 3-0 in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The historic win at the Express Avenue Mall here marked an improvement on India’s previous best finish of a bronze medal at the 2023 edition.

Advertisement

The title win will surely be good news for Indian squash as the sport is set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.

Advertisement

The Indian team’s performance in the mixed-team event has been nothing less than spectacular. Seeded second in the tournament, India clinched the title without losing a single tie.

After blanking Switzerland and Brazil by identical 4-0 margins in the group stage, India beat South Africa and two-time champions Egypt 3-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Advertisement

On Sunday, veteran Joshna Chinappa, 79th in the PSA rankings, stunned world No. 37 Lee Ka Yi 3-1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women’s singles to give India a perfect start.

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, India’s best-ranked men’s singles player at world No. 29, then outplayed the 42nd-ranked Alex Lau 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) before the 17-year-old Anahat Singh blanked world No. 31 Tomato Ho 3-0 (7-2, 7-2, 7-5) to seal the title.

India did not need men’s singles national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to enter the court against Henry Leung in the final match.

The triumph also made India only the fourth country after Australia, England and Egypt to win the Squash World Cup title. PTI

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts