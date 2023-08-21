India seal series with easy win

PTI

Dublin, August 20

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, India posted 185/5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 58 off 43 balls, Sanju Samson’s 40 off 26 deliveries and Rinku Singh’s 38 off 21 balls.

Today, I could run in and bowl a little faster. We wanted to put runs on the board and we thought the pitch will get slower. It did get slower. Jasprit Bumrah, India captain

In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152/8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2/29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2/37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls.

Brief Scores: India: 185/5 (Gaikwad 58, Samson 40, Rinku 38; McCarthy 2/36, Young 1/29); Ireland: 152/8 (Balbirnie 72; Bumrah 2/15, Krishna 2/29, Bishnoi 2/37).

#Cricket