DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India sees off Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U17 Women's Championship

India sees off Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U17 Women's Championship

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 23 (ANI): In what was billed as a clash of equals, the India's U17 women's team delivered a composed and commanding performance to earn their second straight victory at the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 as they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Advertisement

Pearl Fernandes (14') and Bonifilia Shullai (76') were the scorers for India, who led 1-0 at halftime. The win also consolidated India's top spot in the group. They have six points with two wins from two matches.

Both sides came into the match with a rich history in the competition - four finals contested, two titles apiece. Yet, despite the hype, this encounter never truly lived up to the billing of a fierce rivalry. India's disciplined performance ensured that Bangladesh were always playing catch-up.

Advertisement

From the outset, the Young Tigresses looked focused and alert. Their defence was rock-solid, denying Bangladesh even the faintest sniff of a goal. The central defensive pairing stayed compact, while full-backs tracked runs diligently. Whenever the line was breached, goalkeeper Munni was in the perfect position to effect saves.

With such defensive assurance, the midfielders took charge, spraying passes wide and keeping Bangladesh constantly on the turn. India's early pressure paid off swiftly.

Advertisement

In the 14th minute, right-back Divyani Linda made an inspired run from deep, picking up a loose ball and bulldozing her way through the midfield. As defenders converged on her, she smartly laid it off to Pearl Fernandes, who had been left unmarked at the edge of the box. Given the time and space, Pearl unleashed a powerful left-footed effort. Though Bangladesh keeper Yearzan Begum got her gloves to it, she couldn't keep it out.

India nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute when Pritika Barman broke down the right and whipped in a teasing low cross, but Pearl's heavy first touch let the opportunity slip.

Bangladesh tried to find a response, mostly through set-pieces. Sauravi Akanda Prity's free-kick landed straight into Munni's hands, while a Mamoni Chakma header from a corner went wide. Their brightest moment came in the 37th minute when Fatema Akter found herself in open space at the top of India's box. Her fierce strike was on target, but Munni's positioning was flawless, and she collected the ball safely.

The second half followed a similar rhythm with India dictating possession and Bangladesh defending deep. Although chances became rarer, India never looked in danger.

They nearly added a second in the 72nd minute, when Nira Chanu Longjam pounced on a loose ball and let fly from the edge of the box. This time, Begum made a fine save, but India weren't done. In the 76th minute, they struck from a set-piece. Alisha Lyngdoh curled in a corner from the right and found substitute Bonifilia Shullai unmarked. Positioning herself perfectly, Shullai guided the ball into the net with her right leg, doubling India's advantage.

The remaining minutes were managed with maturity. India slowed the game down, held shape, and denied Bangladesh any late resurgence to take home three points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts