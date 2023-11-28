India serious contender for T20 World Cup title: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai, November 27
Former head coach Ravi Shastri firmly believes that India will be a “serious challenger” in the next T20 World Cup due to a strong nucleus in the shortest format but reminded that rising to the occasion in knockout games is a must to emerge triumphant.
I see India winning a World Cup very soon. It might not be a 50-over (one) because you have to rebuild the side. But in T20 cricket, India will be very a serious challenger because they have got the nucleus. Ravi Shastri
Shastri said India have found a nucleus of young players ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, to be played in the Caribbean and the USA in June.
“It was heartbreaking but a lot of our guys will learn,” Shastri said about India’s shock loss to Australia in the final of the 50-over World Cup after 10 wins in a row. “The game moves on, and I see India winning a World Cup very soon. It might not be a 50-over (one) because you have to rebuild the side. But in T20 cricket, India will be very a serious challenger because they have got the nucleus,” he added.
With the presence of impact players such as Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh, India have a strong T20 core.
