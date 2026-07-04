India set 191 target for England after late flourish in 2nd T20I

Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): Fluent innings from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and a late flourish from Tilak Varma powered India to 190/7 in their 20 overs against England in the second T20I in Manchester on Saturday.

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A late surge of 23 runs off the final seven balls lifted India to a competitive total, giving them a fighting finish after a mid-innings slowdown.

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After winning the toss and opting to bat, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings. India produced an aggressive batting display against disciplined English bowling.

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Teenage debutant Sooryavanshi made an entertaining start to his international career, smashing 14 off 10 balls with two sixes before being stumped off Will Jacks.

Sooryavanshi, become the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history.

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Sooryavanshi, who has been included in India's playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against England to become India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

Opener Abhishek Sharma then took charge, hammering a brisk 43 to give India a flying start in the powerplay before falling to Sam Curran.

After the early breakthroughs, Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with a fluent 49, while captain Shreyas Iyer contributed a quickfire 37 off 22 balls, including a six off Liam Dawson, as the pair stitched together a valuable partnership to keep the scoreboard moving.

However, England pulled things back in the latter half of the innings with regular wickets and tight bowling from Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Sam Curran, preventing India from fully capitalising on their strong start.

Things got worse for India as Axar Patel's innings ended in an unfortunate run out in the 19th after Jos Bulter aimed for the stumps at the striker's end but it's hit the stumps at the bowler's end and Patel had to go back.

However, Tilak Varma pulled back things in the final over smashing Jofra Archer for 17 runs before the speedster removed Harshit Rana on the last ball of the innings.

For England Sam Curran scalped 3 wickets, while Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Jofra Archer chipped in a wicket with each. (ANI)

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