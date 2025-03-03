India set to host World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 11 to 13

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India is set to mark a historic moment in athletics by hosting its first-ever new World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025, a landmark event that promises to elevate the country's track and field landscape.

Scheduled from March 11 to 13 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the event will feature over 90 competitions across three days and will witness participation from elite para-athletes representing 20 countries, a press release by Paralympics Committee of India stated.

Top countries like Germany, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and many more countries' athletes will be participating in the event.

The Grand Prix will be graced by the presence of Majid Rashed, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President, and Tarek Souei, the CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee, along with key dignitaries from the Indian sports ecosystem. This milestone event reflects India's growing stature in global para-athletics and reinforces the nation's commitment to fostering inclusivity and excellence in sports.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his excitement about this historic event, as quoted from a press release by PCI: "Hosting the Grand Prix in India is a testament to our nation's dedication to para-sports. This event is not just about competition; it's about setting a precedent for future international tournaments in the country. With over 90 events across three days, we are providing a platform for our athletes to shine on the global stage. We are honoured to welcome the APC leadership and showcase India's capabilities in hosting world-class sporting events."

The event is expected to draw significant attention from sports enthusiasts, policymakers, and the media, further boosting India's standing in the world of athletics. The Grand Prix will serve as a stepping stone toward more prestigious competitions and will inspire future generations of athletes. (ANI)

