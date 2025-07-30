"India should back Kuldeep Yadav": Parthiv Patel on including wrist spinner in series finale

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As India gears up for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, questions are being raised about the team's bowling combination, particularly the absence of Kuldeep Yadav throughout the series.

Advertisement

With the series standing at 2-1 in favour of England and India looking to level things up after their spirited draw in Manchester, the wrist-spinner's name has once again entered the air.

Speaking on the potential inclusion of Kuldeep, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel said, "India should approach selection the way they've approached their batting -- with confidence. If Bumrah isn't available, India will need another attacking bowler. In this current bowling mix, Kuldeep Yadav offers that attacking edge as a wicket-taker. So from that perspective, I believe India should find a way to include him."

Advertisement

India has struggled to make room for its premier left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep in the final XI in the last four Tests. The world's best and India's pace spearhead Jasprit has already played his quota of three Tests, and his availability for the final fixture remains a point for speculation.

India's bowlers have struggled to pick up 20 wickets this series, especially on flat tracks that haven't offered much assistance. Kuldeep, who brings in the wrist-spin variety and the ability to break partnerships, could be the X-factor India need in London.

Advertisement

JioHotstar expert Parthiv added, "Whether it happens or not, I'm not sure -- but my opinion is that Kuldeep Yadav should definitely play."

Kuldeep hasn't featured in any of the four Tests so far, a decision that has been puzzling, given the lack of breakthroughs at crucial moments.

As the Men in Blue chase a 2-2 series result at The Oval, the spotlight will now be on the team management's selection call.

India's squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)