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Home / Sports / India speedster Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Test series against Sri Lanka

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Test series against Sri Lanka

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August, with the BCCI medical team advising the premier pacer to allow more time for his recovery from a left-knee issue, according to Cricinfo. No replacement has been announced so far.

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Bumrah has not bowled since the second ODI of India's series against England in Cardiff on July 16. He was subsequently ruled out of the final ODI at Lord's, with the BCCI attributing his absence to an impact injury sustained while fielding in Cardiff.

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Following the England series, Bumrah reportedly received an injection in his knee as part of a long-term fitness plan prepared by the BCCI medical team.

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The fast bowler travelled to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru this week, where he underwent fitness assessments. The medical team is understood to have advised against an immediate return to bowling, fearing that doing so could aggravate the injury and lead to a longer spell on the sidelines, the report added.

The exact nature and severity of Bumrah's injury remain unclear. He had also visited the CoE in late March for conditioning and fitness assessments ahead of the IPL, receiving clearance shortly before Mumbai Indians' opening match. Bumrah featured in 13 IPL matches this season but missed MI's final fixture, Cricinfo report stated.

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India are already dealing with several injury concerns, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined by hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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