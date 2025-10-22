DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India star Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines

India star Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251022164557
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines], October 22 (ANI): Gaganjeet Bhullar is hoping that a physical and mental overhaul can help him move to the next level at International Series Philippines, just three weeks after falling short in agonising fashion in Indonesia.

Advertisement

The 11-time Asian Tour champion was in a three-way tie for the lead along with Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and Wade Ormsby of Australia going into the final round of the Jakarta International Championship, the fifth of nine elevated Asian Tour events that form a pathway onto LIV Golf through a season-long rankings race, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Bhullar ultimately fell away to T19 after a four-over final round, while Ormsby, the 2023 International Series Thailand champion, edged out International Series Morocco winner Vincent to deny the Zimbabwean a second successive tournament victory on the series.

Advertisement

The result put Vincent top of the Rankings and in pole position for that LIV Golf spot next season, while Ormsby, a two-time Hong Kong Open champion, moved up to third. Bhullar, who sits back in 35th, needs a good result or two as the series heads for a thrilling conclusion with plenty of points at stake in a helter-skelter four tournaments in five weeks.

He said: "It has been a really good year. I have been striking the ball well and staying consistent. In Jakarta, I led for most of the tournament, but Wade played brilliantly over the final stretch. I've been working hard on my mental game - focusing, visualising, meditating - and I feel both mentally and physically in a great place."

Advertisement

With a stacked field including former world No.1 Dustin Johnson and fellow major champions Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as another 11 LIV Golf stars, Bhullar won't have it easy.

He said, "The approach is always the same - 72 holes, make more birdies, fewer bogeys. But it's fantastic to see such a strong field. Having these superstars here supports what the International Series has been striving for, and it's great for the growth of golf in Asia."

Other Indian golfers in the star-studded field this week include highly rated Rayhan Thomas, SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Karandeep Khochhar. International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus takes place from 23-26 October at Sta. Elena Golf Club. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts