India staring down the barrel

India came into Day Three at Old Trafford knowing the morning session would be crucial. A few early wickets could have pulled them back into the contest. Instead, what followed was a day of attrition where England, led by a masterclass from Joe Root, tightened their grip on the Test.

Advertisement

From the outset, the Indian bowling looked jaded. The bite that was present on Day One had all but vanished. While the pitch offered less movement and bounce as the sun shone brighter, it was also clear that the Indian bowlers were running low on energy and ideas. They toiled without reward, their lines and lengths inconsistent, and lacked the firepower to trouble a resolute English batting lineup.

The partnership between Ollie Pope and Joe Root set the tone. Pope, fluent and busy at the crease, rotated strike well and allowed Root the time to settle. Once Root was in, it was vintage stuff. Elegant, controlled, and utterly composed, he played late and picked his gaps with surgical precision.

Advertisement

The second significant partnership — between Root and skipper Ben Stokes — drove the final nail deeper. Stokes brought his usual mix of grit and aggression, blunting India’s bowling with his strong presence and willingness to grind. For India, even the second new ball brought little respite. Every time they looked like breaking through, England found a way to rebuild.

Root’s century — his 38th in Test cricket — was the heartbeat of England’s innings. It took him past Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid on the all-time list, placing him second in Test run-getters behind only Sachin Tendulkar. That’s rarefied air, and he’s earned his place in it. This knock, marked by classical strokes and remarkable patience, was a reminder of why Root remains England’s most reliable batter in the format.

Advertisement

As England’s lead approached 200 with three wickets still in hand, the match tilted decisively. The pitch has started to show signs of wear — some balls keeping low, others kicking off awkwardly. Add to that the physical toll on the Indian players, and it paints a grim picture.

The road ahead for India is steep. To stay alive in the series, they’ll need to bat out of their skins. It’s not just about technical application anymore — it’s about character, belief, and mental endurance. The top order must find a way to blunt England’s attack on a surface that now has demons lurking. Every run will be a scrap, every hour a battle.

Day Four looms large. It may well be a “now or never” moment in the context of this Test and the series. India have been cornered, and how they respond will reveal the depth of their resolve. Old Trafford has witnessed many memorable fightbacks. Whether this Indian team can script one remains the unanswered question.

— The writer is a former captain of the Mumbai cricket team