Home / Sports / India storms into quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with convincing win over UAE

India storms into quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with convincing win over UAE

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Solo [Indonesia], July 19 (ANI): India secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a dominant 110-83 victory over the United Arab Emirates in their Group D clash on Saturday in Indonesia, according to a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

This win follows India's impressive opening-day triumph over Sri Lanka on Friday. With Hong Kong China also registering two wins from as many matches, both teams have now confirmed their progression to the knockout stages. The two sides will battle on Sunday to determine the Group D winners.

The tournament is being played under a relay scoring format, where teams race to 110 points across 10 matches. India got off to a flying start, with girls' singles player Rujula Ramu defeating Mysha Khan 11-5, followed by the mixed doubles pairing of C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri extending the lead to 22-11.

India maintained the lead throughout the contest, despite spirited resistance from the UAE in a few matches. At the halfway stage, the scoreboard read 55-41 in India's favour.

US Open finalist Tanvi Sharma then delivered a clinical performance to stretch the lead to 66-46 against Madhumita Sundarapandian. Lalramsanga returned to court, this time partnering Reshika U in the second mixed doubles rubber, where they outplayed Adithya Kiran and Mysha Khan 11-5 to take India further ahead to 77-51, effectively putting the team in the driver's seat.

India will now look to maintain their momentum and finish top of the group with a win against Hong Kong China on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

