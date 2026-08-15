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Home / Sports / India strong contender for 2036 Olympics; talent hunt to ensure larger participation: PM Modi

India strong contender for 2036 Olympics; talent hunt to ensure larger participation: PM Modi

PM Modi says the government's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was launched in 2014, has been a major success in providing support to athletes

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/YT via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and to ensure that the country has a strong presence in the mega event, a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5 to 15.

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Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was launched in 2014, has been a major success in providing support to athletes.

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"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.

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"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not able even compete in at least two third of these events because we are not even able to qualify.”

"We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world class athletes," he added.

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India is hosting the 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad, which is also in the race to host the 2036 Olympics.

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