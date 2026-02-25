India stun Australia in shoot-out to register maiden win in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team ended a prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League, upstaging world No. 3 Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out after both sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, here on Wednesday.

It was a close battle between the two teams in the first three quarters, which ended goalless but the win in their final game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League should be a confidence booster for the Indians.

Australia took the lead in the 49th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Jeremy Hayward. But the home team's joy was short-lived as Shilanand Lakra (51st) scored a fine field goal two minutes later to draw level.

Thereafter, both teams tried hard to score the all-important winner but failed as the match went into the shoot-out, where India emerged victorious to take two points while Australia pocketed one point.

In the shoot-out, Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh scored for India, while Australia's lone goal was scored by Hayward. India custodian Mohith Shashikumar Honnenahalli denied Australia three times in the shoot-out to help them claim the bonus point.

The first quarter was a tight contest between the two sides.

While Australia were dominating possession, India were resilient with their defence and attacked well on the counter.

India goalkeeper Mohith made a couple crucial saves to protect his goal early on.

India won their first penalty corner in the 11th minute.

However, Amandeep Lakra's drag-flick was stopped by the first rusher.

Moments later, India created another big chance from the left flank but Abhishek's deflection towards goal went narrowly wide.

The two teams couldn't be separated in the second quarter as well.

In the 16th minute, Abhishek did well to control the ball inside the circle and pass it to Manmeet Singh whose attempt was saved by the Australian goalkeeper.

In the 25th minute, Australia were awarded a penalty corner on the other end but India's Suraj Karkera made a brilliant save with his stick to deny the hosts.

India won their second penalty corner in the 38th minute but Araijeet Singh Hundal's attempt was stopped comfortably by the Australian goalkeeper.

Seconds later, the young forward received a ball from behind courtesy of Amit Rohidas, but his deflection went inches away from the goal.

Australia earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd and 45th minute respectively.

On the first occasion, Joel Rintala's drag-flick struck the post and Mohith made a crucial save on the line followed by another block on the rebound.

The Indian goalkeeper continued his solid performance with another penalty corner save to end the third quarter.

Goals came in the final quarter of the game as Australia found the opening goal courtesy of a penalty corner successfully converted by captain Hayward (49th).

Trailing by a goal, India responded swiftly in the 51st minute with a vital equaliser.

Hardik Singh initiated the move with a sharp distribution to Abhishek on the right flank. Abhishek carried it forward and slipped a precise pass to Poovanna Chandura Boby, who in turn squared it perfectly for Shilanand Lakra (51st) in front of the goal.

Lakra made no mistake, calmly slotting a field goal to bring India back on level terms.

With the momentum firmly on their side, India pressed hard in attack and earned a succession of penalty corners and created several promising opportunities in the dying minutes, but neither side could break the deadlock as the match headed into the shoot-out.

After a disastrous Rourkela leg of the Pro League where India had lost all four matches, the Hardik Singh-led side had made a losing start to the Hobart leg.

India had lost 0-2 to Spain in the first leg match before going down 4-5 in shoot-out against Australia following a 2-2 draw.

The Indians then went down 3-4 in a shootout against Spain in the return leg after a tense 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

India are currently placed eighth in the nine-team competition with just four points from eight matches.

India will next play against the Netherlands and Germany in the Rotterdam leg, starting with a match against the hosts on June 21.