India stun South Korea, clinch maiden women’s Junior Asia Cup title

PTI

Kakamigahara (Japan), June 11

The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch its maiden Asia Cup title here today. Annu and Neelam scored for India while Park Seo Yeon was the lone scorer for South Korea.

After a barren first quarter, India got going when they earned their second penalty corner in the 22nd minute. A deflection hit the post player’s foot and the umpire awarded India a penalty stroke. Annu made amends for her miss in the semifinal against Japan with a cool finish as India took the lead against the run of play.

South Korea took three minutes to bring the scores level when Park Seo Yeon struck from a tight angle after being released with an aerial pass behind the India defence.

South Korea dominated the proceedings but failed to convert their chances. They earned eight penalty corners in the match. On the other hand, India made their opportunities count. They earned their third and final penalty corner of the match in the 41st minute and Neelam struck powerfully to the low right of the South Korean goalkeeper to help India regain the lead.

India held on to their slender lead, not giving away a single penalty corner in the final quarter, to win the title. India’s best-ever finish before in the win was a silver medal in 2012 when they lost 2-5 to China.

Indian captain Preeti, who was named Player of the Match, said they had their strategy in place following a 1-1 draw against the Koreans in the round-robin stage.

“We were acutely aware of the specific areas we needed to excel in order to overcome the Koreans,” Preeti said. “The final brought about a considerable amount of nerves. However, we knew that as a team we have to play our best game to achieve something special and that’s exactly what we did. We are elated to make our nation proud,” she added.