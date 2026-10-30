India suffer 4-wicket defeat against Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes showdown

Hong Kong, October 30 (ANI): The Mother of All Rivalries lived up to its billing as India and Pakistan faced off in Match 7 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting India to 88/5 in six overs, despite a fiery 40-run knock off just 11 balls from Shashank Singh.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target of 89 in just 3.5 overs, powered by Khawaja Nafay’s explosive 41 off 12 balls and a captain’s knock of 35 off just eight deliveries from Abbas Afridi, sealing a comfortable four-wicket victory, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

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India opened their innings with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana, getting off to a steady start with 11 runs in the first over. Muhammad Shahzad provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough in the second over, dismissing Tripathi for nine off five balls.

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Shashank Singh walked in at No. 3 and immediately made his presence felt, smashing 16 runs off just 3 deliveries to take India to 22 runs in the over, despite the loss of a wicket.

Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi took charge in the third over, showcasing his variations and keeping Nitish Rana in check with four dot balls while conceding just 11 runs. India reached 44/1 at the halfway stage, looking to accelerate in the remaining three overs and post a competitive total.

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Shashank continued his assault in the fourth over, plundering 24 runs, including three sixes and a boundary. However, with Nitish struggling at 19 off 14 deliveries, India opted to retire him out in the fifth over, bringing Rahul Tewatia to the crease.

Tewatia’s stay was short-lived as Abdul Samad dismissed him for a golden duck. The momentum swung further in Pakistan’s favour as India captain Krunal Pandya was dismissed for another golden duck on the very next delivery.

Abdul conceded just 10 runs in the over, including four dot balls, restricting India to 78/4 after five overs. Shashank, who had anchored India’s innings with his aggressive hitting, was dismissed by Ahmed Daniyal off the first ball of the final over.

With T. Natarajan the only batter left to face the remaining deliveries, India managed to add 12 runs to finish at 88/5 in six overs.

Chasing a target of 89, Pakistan came out all guns blazing, with captain Abbas Afridi opening alongside Khawaja Nafay. Abbas took on India’s captain Krunal Pandya, smashing five consecutive sixes to help Pakistan plunder 31 runs in the opening over.

Pakistan maintained the pressure in the following over, taking 28 runs off T. Natarajan’s bowling and putting the chase firmly under control.

With Pakistan cruising at 73/1 at the halfway stage, Krunal Pandya handed the ball to Shashank Singh, who provided India with a breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Abbas Afridi for 35 off just eight deliveries.

However, the wicket did little to slow Pakistan’s charge, with Khawaja Nafay continuing his sensational assault. Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 off 12 balls, including two fours and five sixes, while Irfan Khan struck the winning runs to take Pakistan to 89 in just 3.5 overs.

The defending champions thus registered their first victory of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, defeating arch-rivals India by four wickets.

If India beats UAE tomorrow, the points of all the 3 teams from Group C will be tied, and the team that has hit the most sixes will qualify for the Cup Category. (ANI)

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