India suffer vertigo chasing 146

PTI

Tarouba, August 3

N Tilak Varma looked very much at home on his international debut before India made a mess of a modest run-chase to lose the opening T20I of their five-match series against West Indies by four runs here today.

With 37 needed off 30 balls and six wickets in hand, India self-destructed to end at 145/9 in 20 overs.

We made them work hard for their runs. I guess the double-wicket maiden was a turning point. The conditions dictated our total. Jason Holder, player of the match

Jason Holder brought West Indies back into the game by producing a wicket maiden in the 16th over, when he broke the stumps of India skipper Hardik Pandya (19) and Sanju Samson (12) got run out two balls later.

Tailender Arshdeep Singh (12) made the game more interesting with a couple of fours in the penultimate over, making use of an extra fielder in the circle due to the home team’s slow over rate.

Eventually, Romario Shepherd was able to defend 10 runs off the final over.

The sole bright spot of the chase was Varma’s fearless 39 off 22. It wasn’t the easiest of pitches to bat on and most of the Indian batters found the going tough.

Earlier, Rovman Powell (48 off 32 balls) played a captain’s knock to take West Indies to 149/6 after the hosts opted to bat.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 149/6 in 20 overs (Powell 48, Pooran 41; Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep 2/31);

India: 145/9 in 20 overs (Varma 39; Holder 2/19).

