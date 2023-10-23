India surge to top

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, October 22

Virat Kohli fell short of a second consecutive century but his brilliant 95 was enough to power India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in their ICC World Cup match here tonight. India’s fifth consecutive victory in the tournament — and the first over New Zealand in an ICC event since the 1992 World Cup — took the home favourites to the top of the points table. With four matches remaining in the round-robin stage, India are practically assured of a place in the semifinals. Coming in at 71/1, Kohli steered India right to the end as the team chased New Zealand’s tricky 273. With India needing just five runs for victory, Kohli tried to complete the job with a six — which would have taken him past 100, too — but was caught by Glenn Phillips at midwicket.

Mohammed Shami, the Player of the Match, took 5/54 to put the brakes on the NZ innings after Daryl Mitchell (130) threatened to take the Kiwis well past 300. Shubman Gill became the quickest-ever to the 2,000-run mark in ODIs during his innings of 26 today.

