India takes pledge to end single-use plastic, keep public places litter free at nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, Fit India Mission organised Freedom Run 6.0 across the country to end single-use plastic and encourage citizens to keep all public places litter-free.

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium took the lead with individuals, officers from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) taking part in a plog run, which combines picking up litter along with a short run, early morning, as per a release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Leading the cleanliness drive was Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary Sports, MYAS, also the chief guest of the initiative, along with the Plog Man of India, Ripu Daman, as the Guest of Honour.

With the tag line, 'Swacchhta se Swasthya ki or' meaning 'On the way to good health through cleanliness', the Fit India Freedom Run was also graced by Kunal, Joint Secretary (Sports), MYAS and Mayank Srivastava, Deputy Director General, SAI. SundaysOnCycle partners Yogasana Bharat & MYBharat also joined the event with full vigour.

A street play was also organised to encourage citizens to adopt hygienic behaviour and avoid single-use plastic in daily life. Beginning on October 2, the month-long cleanliness drive will culminate on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31.

Talking about the initiative, Hari Ranjan Rao said: "It was pleasing to see Delhiites of all age groups participating in the plog run. If all citizens keep public places litter-free and avoid single-use plastic in their daily lives, only then can we achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ultimate aim of Viksit Bharat. The onus lies on all of us to keep our city, our neighbourhood, neat and clean, as it will help us remain fit and healthy, the key objectives of the Fit India mission."

Echoing the sentiments, Ripu Daman said: "I have been part of the Fit India movement from the time it was launched in 2019 by our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Indians have a bad habit of just cleaning their homes but not their surroundings, their neighbourhood. This initiative is symbolic of the dirt, the litter in our minds. Only when we keep our area clean, we can keep ourselves healthy. Every citizen should participate in an initiative like this."

The 'Fit India Freedom Run 6.0' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with Fitspire, RED FM and Rapido. The plogging drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres across various age groups. (ANI)

