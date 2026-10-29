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Home / Sports / India thrash China 5-2 in Asian Champions Trophy

India thrash China 5-2 in Asian Champions Trophy

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team continued its winning momentum at the Asian Champions Trophy with a 5-2 victory over China at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each, while Jugraj Singh also found the net to help India secure a comprehensive win. Yang Peng and Chen Chongcong scored for China.

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India dominated the proceedings against a young Chinese side from the opening quarter and took the lead in the 12th minute through a superb lob finish by Sukhjeet. Receiving an aerial pass from defence, Sukhjeet controlled the ball with his stick skills before chipping it past the advancing goalkeeper.

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India looked to extend its lead, but China's defence improved as the match progressed. The visitors equalised in the 26th minute when Yang Peng converted a penalty corner to beat Krishan Pathak.

India came out with greater intensity after the break and scored twice in quick succession. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute before Sukhjeet produced a close-range finish three minutes later to restore India's advantage and extend the lead.

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China reduced the deficit in the 36th minute through Chen Chongcong, who scored with a drag-flick to make it 3-2.

India maintained control in the final quarter, with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty corner in the 47th minute. Harmanpreet added his second goal to complete his brace and seal India's 5-2 victory.

India will next face Japan on Friday as they look to continue their winning run in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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