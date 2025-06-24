Chiang Mai [Thailand], June 24 (ANI): India began their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers with a 13-0 victory against Mongolia at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium on Monday, June 23, 2025. The Blue Tigresses led 4-0 at half-time.

This was India's biggest ever win in an AFC Women's Asian Cup (final round and qualifiers). Previously, the Blue Tigresses' 10-0 victories against Guam in 1997 and 2005 held the record.

Pyari Xaxa (29', 45', 46', 52', 55') netted five goals in the match, while Soumya Guguloth (20', 59') and Priyadharshini Selladurai (73', 86') scored two each. Sangita Basfore (8'), Rimpa Haldar (67'), Malavika (71'), and Grace Dangmei (75' p) scored one each.

India imposed their iron grip on the match early on in the game, with Basfore opening the scoring, when she nodded in a Soumya cross from close range.

The latter doubled India's lead in an emphatic manner when she produced a powerful volley off a Rimpa cross. Her volley pinged off the upright and went in.

Pyari scored two more before half-time, first scoring off a cut-back from Soumya, before producing a powerful long-range effort that rifled into the top corner.

If the Blue Tigresses seemed to have gotten quickly off the blocks in the first half, they were even faster to do so in the second. Pyari volleyed in a Grace cross to complete her hat-trick.

The Indian striker added two more within the 55th minute, taking her tally to five goals in the match.

After Soumya capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score India's eighth, Blue Tigresses coach Crispin Chettri decided to make a few changes, introducing centre-back Purnima Kumari, Priyadharshini, and Malavika into the fray. Later, Ranjana Chanu and goalkeeper Monalisha Devi were also given opportunities to get some game time.

Rimpa, Malavika, and Priyadharshini added a goal each in close succession, as India went over the double digits, before a Grace Dangmei penalty took India to 12. With the clock ticking down, Priyadharshini scored her second and India's 13th to round off a big win for the Blue Tigresses.(ANI)

