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Home / Sports / India thrash South Africa 6-1 to register biggest-ever FIH Women's Hockey World Cup win

India thrash South Africa 6-1 to register biggest-ever FIH Women's Hockey World Cup win

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Amstelveen [Netherlands], August 18 (ANI): India produced a commanding performance to thrash South Africa 6-1 and moved to the top of Pool D at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday, recording their biggest-ever victory in the tournament's history.

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India dominated from the outset at the Wagener Stadium and took the lead in the 11th minute. A flowing passing move down the left created the opening, with Sakshi Rana's effort finding Sunelita Toppo at the far post, who made no mistake from close range, as per ESPN.

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Navneet Kaur doubled India's advantage into the second quarter, unleashing a powerful slap from a penalty corner for her second goal of the tournament.

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India continued to apply pressure and extended their lead in the 25th minute. Deepika Sehrawat's drag-flick deflected into the path of Sushila Chanu, who guided the ball past the South African goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

India went into the half-time break three goals ahead, but head coach Sjoerd Marijne demanded greater intensity from his side.

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The Indian players responded immediately after the restart. Deepika produced a fierce tomahawk in the 38th minute to score her second goal of the competition before Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana struck in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Lalremsiami found the net in the 44th minute before Sakshi added another a minute later, both goals coming from powerful tomahawks as India surged to a 6-0 lead.

South Africa managed a consolation goal in the 55th minute when Kayla de Waal converted after a deflection from a penalty-corner effort fell into her path.

The victory surpassed India's previous biggest World Cup win, a 4-1 triumph over Spain in the inaugural 1974 edition.

India now sit atop Pool D and are in a strong position to advance to the second round. China's 4-2 victory over England earlier on Tuesday means India need only a draw against England in their final pool match to secure qualification.

India will face England in their concluding Pool D fixture on Thursday, August 20. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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