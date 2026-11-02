India thrash South Korea 8-0 to finish Asian Champions Trophy league stage unbeaten

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team continued its dominant run at the Asian Champions Trophy, thrashing South Korea 8-0 to register its fifth consecutive win and finish the league stage at the top of the standings.

India produced an all-round attacking display, with seven different players finding the net. Dilpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay Rana and Angad Bir Singh scored one goal each, according to ESPN.

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India made an aggressive start and took the lead midway through the opening quarter through a reverse hit from Dilpreet. Jugraj doubled the advantage a few minutes later, converting a penalty-corner opportunity after Vishnukant Singh kept the ball in play following a save by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehyon.

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Captain Harmanpreet then added India's third goal with a powerful, low drag-flick that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

After a goalless second quarter, India resumed their attacking charge in the third. Shilanand scored off a rebound after Jugraj's penalty-corner attempt was saved. A few seconds later, Aditya Lalage set up Sukhjeet, who finished from close range to make it 5-0.

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Sanjay extended India's lead soon after, reacting quickly to put away a rebound after Kim saved Dilpreet's attempt.

India added another goal towards the end of the third quarter when Sanjay's shot from the top of the circle, following an aerial pass from Harmanpreet, was deflected into the net by Dilpreet for his second goal of the match.

Angad Bir completed the emphatic victory in the final minute, winning possession high up the pitch before scoring with a reverse hit that went underneath the advancing goalkeeper.

With the win, India finished the league stage with five victories from five matches, scoring 34 goals and conceding just five.

India will face South Korea again in the semifinal on Wednesday evening, while Malaysia will take on Japan in the other semifinal. (ANI)

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