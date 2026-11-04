India thrash South Korea 8-1 to storm into Asian Champions Trophy final, set up title clash with Japan

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team continued its dominant run in the Asian Champions Trophy, thrashing South Korea 8-1 in the semifinal at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday to storm into the final, where they will face Japan.

India, who had defeated South Korea 8-0 in their final league-stage match, produced another commanding performance to register an emphatic victory and set up a title clash against Japan on Thursday, according to ESPN.

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Shilanand Lakra (4', 13') and Dilpreet Singh (21', 25') scored two goals each for India, while Harmanpreet Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (21'), Angad Bir Singh (36') and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54') contributed a goal apiece.

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India began on an attacking note, with Shilanand Lakra opening the scoring in the fourth minute. Captain Harmanpreet Singh extended the lead with a penalty-kick drag-flick in the ninth minute, scoring his 10th goal of the tournament.

Lakra struck again in the 13th minute to make it 3-0. However, South Korea's Han Sangjun pulled one back in the first quarter to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

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India continued to dominate proceedings in the second quarter, adding three more goals to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the 21st minute, before Dilpreet completed his brace in the 25th minute with a fine finish.

The Indian side maintained its attacking momentum in the third quarter, with Angad Bir Singh finding the net in the 36th minute to make it 7-1.

Vivek Sagar Prasad added the eighth goal in the 54th minute as India sealed a comprehensive 8-1 victory, leaving South Korea with little opportunity to stage a comeback.

Earlier, Japan booked their place in the final after defeating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in their semifinal. The Japanese players converted all five attempts to secure the victory.

India will now face Japan in the final of the tournament at 7 pm on Thursday, aiming to cap their impressive campaign with the title. (ANI)

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