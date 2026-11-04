Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / India thrash South Korea 8-1 to storm into Asian Champions Trophy final, set up title clash with Japan

India thrash South Korea 8-1 to storm into Asian Champions Trophy final, set up title clash with Japan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team continued its dominant run in the Asian Champions Trophy, thrashing South Korea 8-1 in the semifinal at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday to storm into the final, where they will face Japan.

India, who had defeated South Korea 8-0 in their final league-stage match, produced another commanding performance to register an emphatic victory and set up a title clash against Japan on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Shilanand Lakra (4', 13') and Dilpreet Singh (21', 25') scored two goals each for India, while Harmanpreet Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (21'), Angad Bir Singh (36') and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54') contributed a goal apiece.

Advertisement

India began on an attacking note, with Shilanand Lakra opening the scoring in the fourth minute. Captain Harmanpreet Singh extended the lead with a penalty-kick drag-flick in the ninth minute, scoring his 10th goal of the tournament.

Lakra struck again in the 13th minute to make it 3-0. However, South Korea's Han Sangjun pulled one back in the first quarter to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Advertisement

India continued to dominate proceedings in the second quarter, adding three more goals to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the 21st minute, before Dilpreet completed his brace in the 25th minute with a fine finish.

The Indian side maintained its attacking momentum in the third quarter, with Angad Bir Singh finding the net in the 36th minute to make it 7-1.

Vivek Sagar Prasad added the eighth goal in the 54th minute as India sealed a comprehensive 8-1 victory, leaving South Korea with little opportunity to stage a comeback.

Earlier, Japan booked their place in the final after defeating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in their semifinal. The Japanese players converted all five attempts to secure the victory.

India will now face Japan in the final of the tournament at 7 pm on Thursday, aiming to cap their impressive campaign with the title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts