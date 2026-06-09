India tick all boxes in big win against Afghanistan

India’s spin trio dismantled Afghanistan’s batting line-up to ensure the hosts logged their biggest ever win by innings margin in Tests and ended the one-off Test in three days.

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The Indian team humbled Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. They not only improved on their previous win over Afghanistan (by an innings and 262 runs in 2018), but also bettered their previous biggest win — against West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in 2018.

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After debutant Manav Suthar did most of the damage in the first innings, it was the turn of Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav to shine in Afghanistan’s second essay.

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After being bowled out for 152 in the first innings, Afghanistan were asked to follow-on but their batters failed to improve and fell for 112 in 35.5 overs after tea. Sundar (4/36) and Yadav (3/30) proved unplayable.

Earlier on Monday, Suthar picked up a six-wicket haul, helping India bowl out the visitors before lunch. Suthar, who finished Day 2 with 3/21, ended up recording a rare milestone with 6/33 in the first innings. Suthar became the 10th Indian to take a five-wicket haul on debut, and also the seventh spinner to achieve the feat.

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Veteran Rahmat Shah (60 off 135 balls) was the only batter to offer some resistance before he became Suthar’s fifth victim. Shah and injured Sharafuddin Ashraf (11) batted for almost 11 overs after Prasidh Krishna (3/37 in 11 overs) dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai (0). Ashraf, who was struggling from a hamstring issue, tried his best to delay the end of the Afghanistan innings.

In Afghanistan’s second innings, left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal (42) played with patience but was dismissed off the last ball before tea as he tried to hit Sundar against the turn. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) tried to hit Yadav for a six but ended up getting caught at the long-on boundary.

Rahmat (13) also fell trying to attack Sundar. Ashraf did not come out to bat, meaning Yadav’s dismissals of Nangeyalia Kharote and Mohammad Saleem off successive deliveries sealed India’s victory.

The two teams will now square off in a three-match ODI series starting on June 13 in Dharamsala. The side is expected to be joined by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, with the Indian team attending an optional training session on June 10.