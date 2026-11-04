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Home / Sports / India to begin SAFF Championship title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka

India to begin SAFF Championship title defence against Pakistan in Dhaka

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ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 4 (ANI): Defending champions India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against Pakistan in their opening Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, November 5 at 15:00 IST.

The Blue Tigers, who are aiming for a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title, will be led by head coach Naushad Moosa. India enter the tournament ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, while Pakistan are placed 197th, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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The two sides have met 29 times in senior internationals, with India winning 16 matches, Pakistan four and nine ending in draws.

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Their most recent meeting was at the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru, where India registered a 4-0 victory. Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick, while Udanta Singh Kumam added the fourth goal.

However, Moosa expects a different challenge this time around. “We are going to face a different Pakistan team compared to the one we faced in the last SAFF Championship, and we are definitely prepared for that. We would certainly like to win the match. I don't think there is any particular pressure. Rather, it is about having the motivation to give our best and put everything on the pitch. Hopefully, we can come away with a good result,” he said at the pre-tournament press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

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Moosa acknowledged the responsibility of defending the title and playing away from home, but stressed that his priority was for the team to focus on its football rather than the pressure of retaining the trophy.

“We are defending the title, and we are playing away from home, here in Bangladesh. As I said, I have come here with a young team because we also have friendly matches against New Zealand, with one squad (led by senior national team head coach Khalid Jamil) travelling there to play two games. What is important to me is that my players play with a free mind. I am not really worried about defending the title. What I am concerned about is playing good football. When the team plays good football, the results will follow,” he said.

India have been drawn alongside Pakistan and Maldives in Group B. The Blue Tigers will face Maldives in their second and final group fixture on November 11, also at 15:00 IST. Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan make up Group A.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on November 14. The final is scheduled for November 17.

India won the previous edition in 2023, defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru, and will look to retain their title as they begin their campaign in Dhaka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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