“India to bring further amendments to National Anti-Doping Act to introduce criminal provisions”: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the third formal meeting of the COP10 Bureau and the fourth formal meeting of the Fund’s Approval Committee for 2026–27 under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport in New Delhi.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mandaviya assured the Bureau of India’s commitment to clean sport.

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He said, “India firmly believes that sporting excellence must always be accompanied by integrity. Every athlete deserves a fair opportunity to compete, with success determined by talent, preparation and hard work, and not by prohibited substances or methods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly emphasised clean sport and the need to practice zero tolerance towards the menace of doping.”

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The Union Sports Minister highlighted the strengthening of India’s anti-doping framework through the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, and its 2025 Amendment.

“India has strengthened its legal and institutional framework through the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, and its 2025 Amendment, both of which came into force in July 2026,” said Dr. Mandaviya. “We will also bring another amendment in the next session of our parliament, which aims to introduce criminal provisions to deal with violations even more effectively, including those by coaches and supply chain stakeholders,” he said.

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The Union Sports Minister further highlighted the steps India has already taken to tackle doping and inform its athletes about banned substances.

“During 2025-26, the National Anti-Doping Agency of India conducted over 7,000 tests and more than 350 education and awareness sessions, reaching 27,000 participants, while focusing on risk-based testing and intelligence-led investigations,” said Dr. Mandaviya. “The Know Your Medicine mobile application has recorded over half a million searches, supporting informed decisions about medicines,” he said.

Mandaviya highlighted the forthcoming signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Education, and UNESCO to introduce the Sport Values in Every Classroom Toolkit in India. The initiative aims to bring sporting values, ethics and integrity to classrooms and reach millions of young minds.

The meeting aimed to advance global collaboration in the fight against doping and strengthen the Convention’s implementation. Discussions focused on a framework document outlining the roles and responsibilities of public authorities in the global anti-doping ecosystem, as well as strengthening anti-doping education capacity and academic research through engagement with States Parties via the National Compliance Platform. The agenda also covered resource mobilisation, the Fund’s Operational Strategy for 2026-2031, compliance and capacity-building to support a sustainable global anti-doping system.

The inaugural session was attended by Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau; Luke McCann, Chairperson of the Approval Committee of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Government of India and Vice-Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau; Gustavo Merino, Director for Social Policies and Inclusion, UNESCO; and members of the COP10 Bureau and the Fund Approval Committee from Zambia, the Kingdom of Spain and the Russian Federation.

The joint meeting reflects India’s engagement in global sports governance, with India representing Group IV as a Vice-Chairperson, and its commitment to advancing ethical sporting practices and supporting international frameworks such as the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport. (ANI)

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