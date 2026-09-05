India to face Bangladesh with AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification in sight

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 5 (ANI): The India U20 men’s team will aim to end their 20-year absence from the AFC U20 Asian Cup when they face Bangladesh in a crucial final Group B encounter of the Qualifiers at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday.

The Blue Colts head into the final match knowing that even a draw could be enough to see them finish second in the group, provided Syria do not defeat group leaders Uzbekistan in the other fixture later in the evening, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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The Syria-Uzbekistan match kicks off at 19:30 IST, meaning India will have to wait until the conclusion of that fixture to know their final position in the group, regardless of the result against Bangladesh.

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Should India finish second, they would have a chance to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 as one of the seven best runners-up across the eight groups.

The importance of Sunday’s encounter is therefore difficult to overstate. India are aiming to return to the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006, and qualification would mark a significant milestone for the boys who have been working towards this goal for many months.

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The Blue Colts began their qualifying campaign on a positive note, defeating Syria 1-0 through Shami Singamayum’s late winner on Monday. The result was followed by a 0-4 defeat against hosts Uzbekistan on Thursday, leaving India with one match remaining to determine their fate.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are bottom of the group, having lost both of their matches so far, going down 0-2 to Uzbekistan before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Syria.

India and Bangladesh are no strangers to each other at this level, having faced off in the final of the SAFF U20 Championship earlier this year. Bangladesh won that contest on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

For the Blue Colts, however, Sunday’s encounter is about the present and the opportunity that lies ahead.

“The result against Uzbekistan was disappointing. They are a quality side, of course. We are also a good team, but we couldn't play at the level we desired. But we are still alive in the qualifiers, and our focus is on Bangladesh. We have one more game, and that is the most important thing for us now,” said head coach Mahesh Gawali.

“After a defeat, the important thing is to stay together. We have to take the positives from the first match and learn from the second,” the former India international added.

The team used Friday as a recovery day, completing their work at the team hotel through pool and gym sessions, with no on-field training. The Blue Colts will return to the pitch on Saturday afternoon for their official training session ahead of the Bangladesh encounter.

“Bangladesh is a very important match for us. We know what we have to do. We need the positivity, confidence and the right attitude to approach this match. It's a very important one not just for the boys, but for the nation,” said Gawali.

Midfielder Danny Meitei Laishram, 18, has started both of India’s matches in Tashkent and is keenly aware of the significance of what lies ahead.

“The feeling in the camp is very positive and motivated. We know how important this next game is, and everyone is fully focused on the job. We just have to stay together, follow the coach’s instructions and give everything on the pitch to achieve our goal,” said Danny.

The midfielder also reflected on how the squad responded to the defeat against Uzbekistan. After returning to the hotel, the boys were eager to watch the match footage and take notes on the mistakes they made.

“Of course, everyone was disappointed because we wanted a better result, but we knew we had to move on quickly. The coaching staff and players helped us stay positive. We discussed our mistakes, learned from the game and focused on the next match. Now, our mindset is completely on getting the result we need,” he said.

Danny was part of the India side that competed at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in 2023, giving him first-hand experience of what representing the country at a continental final can mean for a young player.

“It would mean a lot to me personally. I have experienced the U17 Asian Cup, so I know how special it is to represent the country at that level, and I learned so much from it. Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup would be another big step in my development and a proud moment for me,” he said.

“More importantly, I want to help the team achieve something special and represent the country at the highest level possible.”

With the final outcome dependent on both India’s result and the later Syria-Uzbekistan fixture, the Blue Colts know they cannot afford to look beyond their own task.

The equation is simple: stay focused, compete for 90 minutes and give themselves the best possible chance of keeping their AFC U20 Asian Cup and the FIFA U20 World Cup dream alive. (ANI)

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