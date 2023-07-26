India to host Australia ahead of World Cup

New delhi, July 25

India will host Australia in an ODI series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in Test matches, the BCCI said today.

The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is in the home season.

Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on September 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. After the World Cup, they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

India will host England for a five-match Test series from January 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from January 11.

Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. — Reuters

Pak in lead before rain plays spoilsport

Colombo: Pakistan eclipsed Sri Lanka’s meagre first-innings total of 166 but could not press on as heavy rain allowed only 10 overs of play on the second day of the second Test. Having added 33 runs to their overnight total, Pakistan were 178/2 when rain interrupted play.

Australia women beat Ireland

Dublin: Australia hammered Ireland by 153 runs in the second match of their women’s ODI series. After Ellyse Perry (91) and Ashleigh Gardner (65) helped the world champions to 321/7, Australia bowled out Ireland for 168 in 38.2 overs. The first game of the series was washed out. Agencies

