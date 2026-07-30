India to host five-time world champions Brazil in historic Kolkata friendly on October 3

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday, announced that the Brazil senior men's national team will play an international friendly match against India on October 3 in Kolkata.

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Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history, according to a press release from the AIFF.

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The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth.

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Brazil's legacy has inspired generations of footballers across the world, including millions of passionate supporters in India. India is known for having one of the largest Brazilian fan bases outside Brazil.

M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."

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Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."

In a post on X, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also announced the development. Calling it a historic occasion, the CBF said it is excited to connect with India, which it described as home to the Brazilian national team's largest international fanbase.

"From Australia to India. The Brazilian National Team's schedule continues. After the friendlies in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we will write an unprecedented chapter in our history. On October 3, the National Team will take the field for the first time on Indian soil, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans! See you in Kolkata," the CBF said.

In another post, the CBF announced its September FIFA international window schedule, confirming two friendly matches against Australia in Queensland. Brazil will face Australia in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29 as part of the Queensland Football Series 2026.

"The matches are part of the Queensland Football Series 2026 and mark the Brazilian National Team's reunion with the Australian public in another key international commitment. See you soon, Australia," the CBF said. (ANI)

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