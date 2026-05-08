India to host Global Chess League season 4

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced that Season 4 will be hosted in India, according to a release.

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Across previous seasons, India has delivered packed arenas, electric fan zones, and a surge of digital engagement that has reshaped how chess connects with audiences.

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The Global Chess League has already changed the format of the game, franchise teams, mixed-gender lineups, and rapid-fire matches. But more importantly, it has changed the experience. It has turned chess into a spectacle, into a team sport, into something fans do not just watch but feel. And there is no better stage than India.

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With a new generation of grandmasters rising, global titles within reach, and fans showing up in numbers never seen before, India has emerged as one of the most powerful forces shaping the future of the game. A country long defined by its sporting passion is now embracing chess in a whole new way.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner of the Global Chess League, said the league has helped make chess more dynamic and engaging for spectators. He added that India's strong passion for the game and growing chess ecosystem make it an ideal host, and expressed excitement for another season featuring top players and a global audience.

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"The Global Chess League has played a pivotal role in transforming chess into a more dynamic and spectator-friendly sport. India's passion for the game and its rapidly growing chess ecosystem make it a natural destination for the league. We look forward to another exciting season that brings together the world's best players and a global fanbase," he said as quoted by the GCL release.

Season 4 will once again bring together the world's leading players in a team-based format that blends elite competition with high-intensity storytelling.

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE, said that India plays a key role in the global growth of chess through its strong talent pool and passionate fan base. He added that the Global Chess League has brought fresh energy to the sport with its team-based format, and expressed excitement about bringing Season 4 to India.

"India continues to play a defining role in the global growth of chess, both through its exceptional talent and the passion of its fans. The Global Chess League has introduced a new energy to the sport by combining world-class competition with an engaging team format that appeals to new and existing audiences alike. We are excited to bring Season 4 to India and look forward to celebrating the game with millions of fans who are helping shape the future of chess worldwide," Dvorkovich said.

The city in which the GCL will be hosted will be revealed soon. (ANI)

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