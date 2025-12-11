DT
Home / Sports / India to host inaugural Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship 2026

India to host inaugural Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship 2026

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi[India], December 11 (ANI): India will host the first Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship from March 9, 2026, to March 14, 2026, in which more than 24 Commonwealth Nations will participate.

The Commonwealth Sports has approved the sanctioning of the 2026 Commonwealth Kho Kho Championships to be held in India on the dates mentioned earlier.

The participating nations are the Commonwealth countries spread across five continents - Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas - ensuring an actual global participation. The Commonwealth is an association of 56 independent countries with a combined population of 2.7 billion.

The Championship is seen as the next major event in the traditional sport of Kho Kho in India, following the first Kho Kho World Cup held in New Delhi in January this year, which saw 23 nations (20 men's teams and 19 women's teams) from across six continents participate. Also, this is the first Commonwealth Kho Kho event in India, following the official confirmation of Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.

The Championship will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams, held simultaneously in both categories, similar to the first Kho Kho World Cup.

"We are in talks with several states for the finalisation of the venue. Ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Ahmedabad, we are hopeful that this Championship would prove to be a stepping stone towards Kho Kho's inclusion in the Doha Asian Games (2030), Commonwealth Games 2030 and Brisbane Olympics 2032," said Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

