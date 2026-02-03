DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / India to host shooting's Asian Olympic qualifying championship next year

India to host shooting's Asian Olympic qualifying championship next year

Asian Shooting Confederation confirms hosting rights to NRAI

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:07 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Image for representation. iStock.
India will host next year’s Asian Shooting Championship (Rifle/Pistol) where eight quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be allotted.

The development was confirmed by the Asian Shooting Confederation in a letter to the National Rifles Association of India President Kalikesh Singh Deo. The NRAI stated that the event will be held in Delhi and the dates will be finalised in due course.

“We congratulate National Rifle Association of India for winning the hosting rights of Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027 where eight Quota Places will be distributed for the LA 2028 Olympics.

“We are confident that, under your leadership, the championship will be organised to the highest standards and will be a great success,” the letter, which is in PTI’s possession, stated.

