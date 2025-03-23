India to host West Indies for Tests in October

India will host the West Indies after 12 years in a two-match Test series in October while South Africa will arrive in the country for an all-format tour in November.

India will take on the Windies in the first Test at Mohali from October 2, while the second Test will be held in Kolkata from October 10.

The West Indies’ previous Test tour to India was in 2013-14, which was also the final international outing for batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah confirmed that the Sourav Ganguly-led cricket committee will take a final call on the proposed revamp of the World Test Championship for the 2025-27 cycle next month.

The 16-member committee also includes former cricketers VVS Laxman, Daniel Vettori, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock among others.