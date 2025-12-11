DT
Home / Sports / India to participate in inaugural Asian Legends Cup; Pakistan, Sri Lanka among six teams

India to participate in inaugural Asian Legends Cup; Pakistan, Sri Lanka among six teams

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) has confirmed the first-ever Asian Legends Cup, a new championship for 40-plus cricketers from across Asia. The tournament will be held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from January 28 to February 4, featuring six teams -- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

Announcing the event, BVCI President Praveen Tyagi described it as a historic step. "For the first time, an Indian veterans' team will compete in an Asia-level championship. This is a landmark moment for us, and a dream we've worked toward for years," he said.

Tyagi revealed that several former international players are set to participate.

"Pakistan's likely squad will have Shoaib Malik as the captain, Abdul Razzaq is in the team, and Wasim Akram may join as coach. Every team will have three to four international players along with top domestic names," he said.

India's squad, expected to be announced shortly, will feature ex-players like Praveen Kumar, Jatin Saxena, Shadab Jakati, and Manoj Prabhakar, among other seasoned domestic performers. Selection has been based on performances in the recently concluded inter-zonal veterans' tournaments.

Explaining the creation of the Asian Legends Cup, Tyagi said the idea was rooted in the long-running veterans' ecosystem.

"Veteran cricket in India has existed for 26 years. The BVCI was formed by late Chetan Chauhan in 1998 to ensure retired cricketers stay connected to the game. Players who dedicated their whole lives to cricket deserve a platform even after they retire," he said.

Tyagi added that the Asia-level expansion was a natural progression. "Just as India has a structured veterans' circuit, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also run similar setups. Everyone welcomed the idea of an Asia Cup for veterans, and the excitement is very high," he said.

The choice of Thailand was both strategic and logistical. "Thailand is a central, neutral location where teams can travel easily. The local organisers are supporting us with ground and accommodation arrangements, which helps because our board is not financially very strong," Tyagi explained.

The championship will be broadcast live globally on YouTube and FanCode.

Asked about India's policy on playing Pakistan, Tarunesh Parihar, the CEO of the upcoming league, said it was premature to comment.

"This is sport -- it brings people together. If through this championship we can send a positive message, that in itself is meaningful."

Tyagi expressed confidence that the event would become an annual property. "This is only the beginning. The Asian Legends Cup will be held every year, and we are already exploring a Veterans' World Cup in the future."

India Legends Proposed Players List:

Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Jatin Saxena, Parvinder Singh, Deepak Sharma, Kapil Rana, Kalim Khan, Vikram Batra, Amardeep, A. Chandila. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

