India to send 446-member contingent to Asian Para Games

New Delhi, October 17
India will be represented by a strong 446-member contingent, including 303 athletes, at the fourth Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from October 22 to 28.
The Sports Ministry has sanctioned a total of 303 sportspersons -- 191 males and 112 females -- across 17 sporting disciplines for the Asian Para Games.
Besides, the ministry also cleared a total of 143 coaches, escorts, officials and support staff.
Out of the total number of athletes, 123 will only take part in athletics events.
This is the biggest contingent India have ever sent for the Asian Para Games.
In the last edition in Jakarta, a total of 190 athletes represented India in 13 sporting events, returning with 72 medals, including 15 golds.
