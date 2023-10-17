 India to send 446-member contingent to Asian Para Games : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • India to send 446-member contingent to Asian Para Games

India to send 446-member contingent to Asian Para Games

This is the biggest contingent India have ever sent for the Asian Para Games

India to send 446-member contingent to Asian Para Games

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

India will be represented by a strong 446-member contingent, including 303 athletes, at the fourth Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from October 22 to 28.

The Sports Ministry has sanctioned a total of 303 sportspersons -- 191 males and 112 females -- across 17 sporting disciplines for the Asian Para Games.

Besides, the ministry also cleared a total of 143 coaches, escorts, officials and support staff.

Out of the total number of athletes, 123 will only take part in athletics events.

This is the biggest contingent India have ever sent for the Asian Para Games.

In the last edition in Jakarta, a total of 190 athletes represented India in 13 sporting events, returning with 72 medals, including 15 golds.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

8
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

9
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

10
World

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated