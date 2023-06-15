India to visit South Africa in December

Bengaluru: India will begin the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the upcoming tour to the West Indies in July and over the next two-year period will play some high-profile bilateral series against Australia and England among others. After the West Indies, India’s next WTC assignment will be on away shores against South Africa between December 2023 and January 2024.
