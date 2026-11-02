India top Tammer Boxing Tournament 2026 medal tally with four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals

Tampere [Finland], November 2 (ANI): Indian boxers delivered an impressive performance at the Tammer Tournament 2026 in Tampere, Finland, clinching four gold medals through Arundhati Chaudhary, Aarti Dhariyal, Ankushita Boro and Pawan Bartwal.

India finished at the top of the overall medal standings with an impressive haul of four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals at the prestigious annual boxing tournament, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the tournament has been held annually since 1977 and provided valuable international exposure to India's 14-member contingent, comprising boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category bench strength.

Advertisement

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Chaudhary led the women's gold-medal charge by winning the 70kg title. Aarti Dhariyal clinched the 54kg crown, while Ankushita Boro secured gold in the 65kg category. Pawan Bartwal completed India's gold-medal tally with victory in the men's 55kg division.

Aarti delivered a dominant performance in the final, defeating Scotland's Stephanie Kernachan 5-0. Arundhati edged past Ireland's Evelyn Ivie Igharo 3-2 in a closely contested bout, while Ankushita defeated England's Ella Thompstone 4-1 to secure her gold medal.

Advertisement

India also secured two silver medals through Olympian and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria in the women's 57kg category and Mohammed Hussamuddin in the men's 60kg division.

Eight Indian pugilists added bronze medals to the country's tally. Among the men, Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg) finished on the podium.

In the women's categories, Tanu (51kg), Disha Patil (60kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg) also claimed bronze medals.

The tournament featured 10 elite men's and seven women's weight categories and was conducted in accordance with World Boxing competition rules.

India's impressive medal haul underlined the depth of its boxing talent, with the tournament providing valuable international experience to several promising pugilists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)