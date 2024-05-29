 India train for T20 World Cup in 'Big Apple': Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India train for T20 World Cup in 'Big Apple': Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning

India train for T20 World Cup in 'Big Apple': Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning

With 14 players checking in, there was light jogging, routine shuttle runs, and a bit of foot volley to get into the groove

India train for T20 World Cup in 'Big Apple': Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning

Indian cricket team players during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York. PTI



PTI

New York, May 29

After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights, the Indian cricket team, sans Virat Kohli, began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session here, keeping in mind the 10.30am starts for all its preliminary games.

Kohli took a break for personal work after RCB's IPL ouster and in all likelihood, he will join the squad by Friday.

But it is not clear if he would be able to take part in the only warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday after a long flight.

Having played 90 per cent of the matches under lights in the scorching Indian summer, the idea would be to adjust to pleasant mornings where temperatures will hover between 25 to 27 degree celsius with very less humidity.

A white kookaburra in slightly windy mornings could be a challenge and to be prepared for that, the severely jet-lagged bodies need to get used to morning conditions.

And this is why the support staff, before initiating the skills training (net sessions) on the practice pitches at a ground on the outskirts of the city, have decided to help the players acclimatise with the conditions.

With 14 players checking in, there was light jogging, routine shuttle runs, and a bit of foot volley to get into the groove.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with the team players, during a training session, in New York. PTI

“They have been away two and half months from us and getting to know where they stand and what needs to be done before the World Cup is the goal. The (first) goal is to spend 45 minutes in the heat to get going,” Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai told bcci.tv.

“We came in the day before yesterday and we just eased into our routines here, the players are just getting used to the time zone. Today we are having our first ground session,” he added.

As far as the players are concerned, there is an element of curiosity about playing cricket in New York.

The Indian teams, over the years, have played primarily in Florida at the Fort Lauderhill ground during their tours of the West Indies.

“First time we are going to play cricket in New York, it's going be fun,” all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said.

“We have not yet played cricket, came here for a team activity today. Hopefully, it will be good. The weather is really good, so we are looking forward to it.”

Skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy Hardik Pandya seemed excited with the “bright sunshine” and “good vibes” while Suryakumar Yadav wanted to know more about the diaspora's cricket interests.

“I heard cricket is growing here in the US. So we are really excited and the first day here was amazing, so very excited for the few days coming up,” Surya stated.

India, the 2007 T20 World Cup champions, will start their campaign here on June 5 against Ireland, followed by the big game against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

They take on hosts USA on June 12 before the cricket caravan moves to familiar Lauderhill in Florida for the game against Canada on June 15.

India are supposed to be clubbed A1 irrespective of where they finish in the group and will then proceed to the Caribbean islands for the Super 8 phase of the tournament where they would meet Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

None of the Indian main squad players featured in the IPL finals held on May 26 in Chennai.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #New York #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

3
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

7
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

8
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

9
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

10
Punjab

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

This is the highest ever temperature recorded so far in Delh...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Prajwal likely to reach Bengaluru from Munich on Friday midn...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans