India turn focus to Nepal

PTI

Dhaka, February 6

After starting their campaign with a resounding victory against Bhutan, India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship yesterday.

India will have to shake off the disappointment quickly as they face Nepal tomorrow. India have four points from two matches and are on the top of the table on goal difference. A point against Nepal will help them seal their spot in the final, to be played on February 9.

“We are not taking Nepal lightly. They are a good side,” head coach Maymol Rocky said. “We have watched them play some good football in both their games. It will not be easy for us, and we have to be at our full strength,” she added.

“We have to score tomorrow to win the match and go for the finals. Football is all about scoring goals if you want to get all three points. It’s a good feeling when I see the girls creating chances but what matters most is finishing the moves. And somewhere we need to improve that,” she added.

“When any team plays against India in the SAFF, they always try to put their best foot forward. All teams in this region are growing and improving at a rapid pace,” she added.