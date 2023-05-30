India U-17s blank TSV Schwaben Augsburg 4-0

New Delhi

The India U-17 men’s football team beat TSV Schwaben Augsburg 4-0 in a practice game at the Paul Renz Akademie in Germany’s Augsburg today. Lemmet Tangvah scored a brace in the first half, while Rohen Singh and Thanglalsoun Gangte added two more.

Sable finishes 10th at Rabat Diamond League

Rabat (Morocco)

National record holder Avinash Sable failed to live up to the expectations as he finished 10th in the 3,000m steeplechase event in the second leg of the prestigious Diamond League meeting series here. Sable clocked 8 minutes and 17.18 seconds in his season-opening race on Sunday. Meanwhile, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bettered his own junior national record in the triple jump event with his effort of 16.78 metres getting him gold in the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet at Venizeleia-Chania in Greece.

Handball impasse ends, Digvijay elected president

New Delhi

Digvijay Chautala was today elected as the president of Handball Association of India (HAI) and Jagan Mohan Rao its secretary general, the development ending a longstanding impasse over running of the sport following the Indian Olympic Association’s intervention.

Diksha Dagar finishes T-6th for season’s best show

Antwerp

Diksha Dagar registered her best finish on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this season with a tied-6th place at the 2023 Belgian Ladies Open here. Diksha, one of the only two Indians to taste success on the LET, closed with a bogey for an even-par 72 in the final round.

Shubhankar stays away from bogey, finishes 16th

Cromvoirt/frisco (texas)

Shubhankar Sharma played a bogey-free round on the final day but would still have been disappointed with just two birdies for a round of 2-under 70 that saw him finish tied-16th in the KLM Dutch Open, which is a part of the DP World Tour. Meanwhile, Arjun Atwal carded a disappointing 75 to sign off at tied-49 on his debut at the Senior PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas. agencies