India U-18 ride Lynda Kom’s hat-trick to beat Nepal 5-1

Jamshedpur
Lynda Kom scored a hat-trick as India beat Nepal 5-1 in the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship. India next take on Bangladesh on Friday.
lahore
Pakistan pacers spell trouble for Australia
Quick bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets apiece as Pakistan reduced Australia to 232/5 on the first day of the deciding third and final Test.
Bridgetown
West Indies hold out for draw against England
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite denied England again as the second Test ended in a tense draw. Agencies
