Home / Sports / India U-19 beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets, sets up Asia Cup final clash with Pakistan

India U-19 beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets, sets up Asia Cup final clash with Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], December 19 (ANI): India U19 secured a convincing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka U19 in the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday, booking their spot in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra stitched together an unbeaten 114-run partnership to guide India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

India's superb bowling display bundled out Sri Lanka for 138/8 in a rain-shortened 20-over match, setting up a comfortable chase.

Sri Lanka fought back to 138/8 in the curtailed 20-over game, courtesy of Chamika Heenatigala and Sethmika Seneviratne's blistering 52-run seventh-wicket partnership off 40 balls. The pair rescued Sri Lanka from 84/6, but it wasn't enough to trouble India.

India's chase got shaky early with captain Ayush Mhatre and youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14) falling cheaply. But fiddles from Malhotra and George steered them to a win, with both batting heroes scoring half-centuries.

Malhotra (61*) and Kanishk Chouhan (two wickets in one over) - two players bought by RCB in the IPL 2026 auction - were the stars of the show.

In the second semi-final, Pakistan edged past Bangladesh by eight wickets. Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 121 in just 26 overs, courtesy of Abdul Subhan's wicket haul. In response, Pakistan chased down the target in just 16.3 overs.

Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas was the top scorer for his side with a brilliant fifty. India will now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

