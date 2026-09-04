India U-19 player Rohit Yadav handed two-year ban for age discrepancy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 (ANI): India Under-19 leg-spinner Rohit Yadav has been handed a two-year ban for an age discrepancy after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) uncovered irregularities during its pre-season documentation drive, reported Cricinfo.

Rohit, who was part of India's Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in July, has subsequently been withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming series against Australia Under-19.

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The 19-year-old, who has represented Bengal in age-group cricket, was found to have an age discrepancy of 27 months, according to the CAB. The ban is effective immediately, with all BCCI-affiliated state associations notified of the decision.

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Rohit was scheduled to be part of India's Under-19 side for five one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures against Australia later this month.

The CAB has also barred 64 other players over similar age discrepancies. Among them is former India Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Ravi Kumar, who played a key role in India's title-winning campaign in the 2022 edition in the Caribbean.

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Ravi, a left-arm pacer, made his senior debut for Bengal in 2022 but last featured for the state in 2023. His age-group records from his debut through the 2025-26 season will now be considered invalid. His age discrepancy is understood to be more than 40 months.

Age fraud has been a long-standing concern in Indian age-group cricket, with the BCCI introducing measures to curb the practice.

In 2020, the board proposed an amnesty scheme under which registered players could voluntarily disclose discrepancies in their dates of birth and avoid suspension by submitting their actual details. Players found to have deliberately breached the rules, however, could face bans.

As part of the age-verification process for Under-19 players, the BCCI requires birth certificates along with supporting school or college educational records to establish a player's date of birth. (ANI)

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