New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla congratulated the India U-19 team on their stunning victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

India U-19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339/9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter.

Manhas hailed the India Under-19 men's team on winning the 2026 Men's Under-19 Asia Cup, praising the youngsters for their achievement.

"Many congratulations to our under 19 men’s on winning the men’s under 19 Asia cup!!" Manhas wrote in an X post.

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Shukla also hailed the India U-19 team on their thrilling Asia Cup final victory, praising the youngsters for displaying tremendous character, fighting spirit and an outstanding performance under pressure.

"What a thrilling win by our young team! India’s U19 side showed tremendous character to bounce back in a closely fought final against Pakistan and lift the Asia Cup. Proud of the fighting spirit and outstanding performance of our youngsters. Congratulations, Team India!" Shukla wrote in an X post.

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Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated the India U-19 team on winning the Asia Cup, praising their fighting spirit. He singled out Mohit Ulva for his match-winning unbeaten 49 and the winning boundary, highlighting his crucial role in India's thrilling victory.

"Take a bow, young champions! What a way to bring the Asia Cup home. From the brink of defeat to the hero of the hour! An unbeaten 49 and the winning boundary - a moment this young man will never forget! #MohitUlva," Singh wrote in an Instagram story.

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Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated the India U-19 team on winning the Asia Cup, praising the youngsters for their belief, courage and fighting spirit in securing a thrilling victory. He also expressed confidence in the bright future of Indian cricket.

"What a thrilling finish! Huge congratulations to our young champions on winning the U19 Asia Cup. The belief, courage and fighting spirit shown till the very last wicket was incredible. The future of Indian cricket is in great hands!" Dhawan wrote in an X post.

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Chasing a massive target of 338, India completed the chase at 339/9 in the final over, with Ulva playing a decisive role through his unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries.

Coming in at number 10 with India at 252/8, Ulva stitched together a crucial 57-run partnership with Manal Chauhan, who scored 47 off 32 balls, before combining with Chigurupati Venkata for an unbeaten 30-run stand to seal the victory.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Usman Khan's 107 off 111 deliveries, Abdul Qadir's 80 off 54 balls and captain Farhan Yousaf's 63 off 60 deliveries.

For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three.Aaryavir Sehwag, who scored 58 in the final, was named Player of the Tournament after finishing as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches. (ANI)

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