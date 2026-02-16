India U17 men defeat FC Spartak Moscow by 4-2 in friendly

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The India U17 men's team defeated Russian club side FC Spartak Moscow 4-2 in their third friendly match in Turkey at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Centre in Antalya, on Sunday, according to a release.

It was the first win of the tour for the Blue Colts, who lost two friendly matches against the Turkey U17 national team (0-1 and 1-6) last week. Bibiano Fernandes' side are using these games to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, which will take place in May. India will take on Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in Group D, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

Sunday's game was played behind closed doors. India took a first-half lead through Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, who scored in the 31st minute. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (57') and Washington Singh Ngangom (61') struck two more in quick succession to widen India's lead. Spartak Moscow pulled one back in the 65th minute. Md Aimaan Bin struck India's fourth and final goal in the 82nd minute before the Russians reduced the deficit in the 86th from the penalty spot.

Earlier, the India U17 men's team lost 1-6 to Turkey in their second friendly match against the hosts in Manavgat, Antalya, on Thursday.

In the match, Turkey took an early lead via Efe Secil, who smashed home a loose ball from a narrow angle inside the box in the seventh minute. After a period of brief resistance by India, the hosts overpowered Bibiano Fernandes' side again and raced to a 5-0 lead by half-time.

Efe Fettahoglu scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before Alaettin Ekici netted a quick brace -- converting a first-time shot from 10 yards in the 20th minute and heading in a cross from the right to make it 4-0 in the 28th. Captain Eren Sayar got in on the act and scored the fifth goal in the 30th minute.

India showed some improvement in the second half and pulled a goal back early after the restart. In the 47th minute, Diamond Singh Thokchom picked out Denny Singh Wangkhem just outside the box. The latter curled a stunning effort into the far corner from 20 yards out to bring India on the scoresheet.

Turkey wrapped up the scoring in the 85th minute, with Hasan Tuncel sneaking into the box and slotting home a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. (ANI)

