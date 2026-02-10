DT
India U17 men go down to hosts Turkiye in friendly match

India U17 men go down to hosts Turkiye in friendly match

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The India U17 men's team lost 0-1 to Turkiye in the first of two friendly matches against the hosts at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Manavgat, Antalya, on Tuesday, as per the AIFF website.

India is using these friendly games to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. The Blue Colts will face Turkiye again on February 12 at the same venue at 14:30 IST.

Turkiye scored the opening goal in the 12th minute from the penalty spot after Lawmsangzuala brought down Eymen Erdogan just inside the box. The 1. FC Koln winger stepped up to take the spot kick and slotted it into the bottom left corner.

Gradually, India began to generate chances, and came close to equalising in the 26th minute when Denny Singh Wangkhem met Md Aimaan Bin's high cross and sent his header inches wide of the far post.

In the 37th minute, Dallalmuon Gangte saw his 20-yard free-kick sail just over the crossbar.

Captain Gangte got a shot on target in the 67th minute, shooting with his left from 25 yards, but it landed straight into the gloves of Turkish goalkeeper Sadullah Kabakusak.

Turkiye got a chance to double their lead after India conceded another penalty in the 85th minute, Korou Meitei Konthoujam fouling Alaettin Ekici in the area. However, Ekici blazed his penalty over the crossbar and the scoreline remained unchanged.

India U17: Rajrup Sarkar (GK), Shubham Poonia, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Dallalmuon Gangte (Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam 90'), Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Heeranganba Seram (Rahan Ahmed 46'), Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Denny Singh Wangkhem (Diamond Singh Thokchom 74'), Yuvraj Kadam (Lesvin Rebelo 63'). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

