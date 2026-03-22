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Home / Sports / India U17 men's team to play friendlies against Thailand, Indonesia and Korea Republic in Lopburi

India U17 men's team to play friendlies against Thailand, Indonesia and Korea Republic in Lopburi

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ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Indian U17 men's team will play friendly games against Thailand, Indonesia and the Republic of Korea between March 25 and 31, 2026, in Lopburi, Thailand, according to the AIFF website.

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The friendlies, part of the Blue Colts' preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors. India will take on Thailand on March 25 at 17:30 IST, Indonesia on March 28 at 17:30 IST and the Republic of Korea on March 31 at 15:30 IST.

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Bibiano Fernandes' side has already played six international friendly games this year -- two each against Tajikistan (in Goa), Turkiye (in Antalya) and Myanmar (in Yangon).

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The Blue Colts arrived in Lopburi on Sunday, March 22.

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D.

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India U17 men's 24-member squad for friendlies in Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia, Zoramdinthara.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Assistant coach: Subham Rabha

Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi

India U17 men's friendlies in Thailand:

17:30 IST, March 25: India vs Thailand

17:30 IST, March 28: India vs Indonesia

15:30 IST, March 31: India vs the Republic of Korea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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