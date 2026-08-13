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Home / Sports / India U17 women set for two friendlies against Uzbekistan in Tashkent

India U17 women set for two friendlies against Uzbekistan in Tashkent

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): As part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, the India U17 women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan at the UFA National Football Centre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on August 27 and 30, 2026. Both matches will be played behind closed doors.

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The two outings will provide head coach Joakim Alexandersson an opportunity to assess the team ahead of the Qualifiers scheduled to take place from October 5 to 11. India have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Syria and Iraq, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

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Regarding the friendly matches in Uzbekistan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "Last year, our U17 Women's team qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup on merit for the first time and created history by reaching the quarter-finals.

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"We want to build on that momentum. It is important that the girls continue to get quality opposition in friendly matches, so they can keep developing, gain valuable experience and be better prepared for the qualifiers. Our aim is to qualify for the Asian Cup again and, hopefully, go one step further in next year's tournament."

India U17 women's friendlies in Tashkent:

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August 27: Uzbekistan vs India

August 30: Uzbekistan vs India

Venue: UFA National Football Centre, Tashkent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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