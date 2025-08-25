India U17 women slam eight past Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 25 (ANI): Anushka Kumari fired a stunning hat-trick as India U17 Women maintained their perfect record in the SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025, thrashing hosts Bhutan 8-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Sunday, August 24, 2025, as per the AIFF website.

It was the Young Tigresses' third consecutive win of the tournament. Besides Anushka's (53', 61', 73') stellar performance, Abhista Basnett (23', 89') scored a brace while Pearl Fernandes (71'), Divyani Linda (77'), and Valaina Fernandes (90+2') were on target. India led 1-0 at half-time.

With this dominant result, the Young Tigresses have now scored 17 goals in three matches without conceding any, tightening their grip on top spot in the table and edging closer to the trophy.

India now have nine points from three matches, ahead of Bangladesh and Nepal, who have three points each. Bhutan, still without a point, were simply overwhelmed by a side firing on all cylinders, especially in the second half.

From the moment the national anthems faded and the whistle blew, it was clear the script would favour India. Crisp passing, commanding possession, and blistering runs defined their play.

India wasted no time asserting themselves. In just the 5th minute, Shveta Rani's curling corner from the left nearly swung in directly, but Bhutan's alert goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo collected it safely. Minutes later, Divyani Linda burst down the right wing and fired in a teasing low cross which found Nira Chanu Longjam at the near post, only for Wangmo to again deny the visitors.

Shots rained in as India pushed forward relentlessly. Anuskha Kumari, Nira, and Julan Nongmaithem all tested Wangmo, who made a string of saves that drew loud cheers from the home fans.

But Bhutan's resistance cracked in the 23rd minute. Abhista Basnett, unmarked at the near post, met another well-flighted corner from Shveta and calmly slotted home to give India a deserved lead.

To their credit, Bhutan carved out a promising moment in the 40th minute. Tshering Lhamo pounced on a loose ball and fired a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the area, but Indian keeper Munni, rarely troubled, collected it safely.

After the break, India came out with greater purpose and raged a storm on the Bhutan citadel. India doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute. Anuskha Kumari stepped up for a free-kick from 20 yards and unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner, giving Wangmo no chance. It was the moment that broke Bhutan's spirit. In the 61st minute, Anushka added her second.

Picking up a pass on the right flank, she cut inside, beat her defender with ease, and drilled a low shot into the far bottom corner.

Substitute Pearl Fernandes, barely three minutes on the pitch, tapped in a fourth goal in the 71st minute after Divyani's dangerous cross skipped past Wangmo at the far post.

A minute later, Anushka completed her hat-trick as she capitalised on a defensive error to unleash another powerful strike from inside the area. It was her third goal in 25 minutes, capping a sensational performance.

With the scoreline already emphatic, Divyani added her name to the list of scorers in the 77th minute, collecting a pass on the overlap and rifling a shot past the weary Bhutan keeper.

In the 89th, Abhista completed her brace with a speculative long-range effort. Wangmo, who had been excellent despite the scoreline, failed to gather cleanly and the ball trickled over the line.

The final word belonged to substitute Valaina Fernandes, who fired home from 20 yards in stoppage time, making it eight for India.

India U17 Women: Munni (GK), Taniya Devi Tonamabam, Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Julan Nongmaithem (C) (Alena Devi Sarangthem 68'), Anushka Kumari (Valaina Fernandes, 75'), Shveta Rani (Thandamoni Baskey 46'), Bonifilia Shullai (Pearl Fernandes, 68'), Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam (Ritu Badaik, 75'), Alisha Lyngdoh. (ANI)

