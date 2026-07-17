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Home / Sports / India U17 women's camp begins in Bengaluru ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

India U17 women's camp begins in Bengaluru ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

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ANI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Indian U17 women's team's preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers commenced on Wednesday with the first batch of 24 players reporting for camp-cum-trials at The Sports School in Bengaluru.

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The camp marks the beginning of preparations for the Qualifiers, which will be held in Malaysia from October 5 to 11, 2026. India have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Syria and Iraq. Players born on or after January 1, 2010, are eligible for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

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Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has taken charge of the U17 women's team for the new qualification cycle. Pamela Conti, who coached the team in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026, departed at the end of her contract in May.

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Alexandersson guided the previous batch to qualification for the 2026 tournament and also led the U20 side in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Less than three months ago, the U17 team created history by reaching the Asian Cup quarter-finals for the first time. The current camp represents the first step in building on that historic achievement, with the objective of qualifying for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cups for the first time.

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While 24 players have initially reported to the camp, the selection process remains ongoing. Additional players are expected to join following further scouting across the country.

Earlier this month, Alexandersson attended the Khelo India Performance Assessment Camp in New Delhi, where he assessed a number of young players. The Swede also visited the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy in Hyderabad as part of the player identification process.

The scouting process will continue during the inaugural AIFF U17 Women's Youth League 2026-27, which kicks off in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on July 18. Later this month, Alexandersson will travel to the competition to monitor performances and identify additional players for the national team camp.

Further evaluations will take place over the coming weeks before the Young Tigresses' preliminary squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers is finalised and announced. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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